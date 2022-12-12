The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Gantz says he will support Netanyahu against 'anti-democratic' actions

Benny Gantz clarified that he would not join the coalition and any support given to Netanyahu would be from the opposition.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: DECEMBER 12, 2022 19:51
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz pass each other in the Knesset last year. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz pass each other in the Knesset last year.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Defense Minister Benny Gantz's National Unity Party will "be there" if Likud chairman and prime minister-elect MK Benjamin Netanyahu wishes to oppose his partners' "actions that involve harming democracy or national security," Gantz said to reporters ahead of his party's weekly faction meeting on Monday.

Gantz clarified that his support would come from the opposition and that he would not join a government led by Netanyahu.

"We will be there to fight when necessary and support when possible, according to the national interest," Gantz said.

Since the November 1 election, Gantz has repeatedly denied the option of leaving the Religious Zionist Party and Otzma Yehudit party in the opposition by entering a Netanyahu-led government.

However, his rhetoric has not been as harsh as other leaders of parties heading to the opposition, and he has stated on a number of occasions that his party would support whatever legislation the coalition put forward that it believed was good for the state.

HEAD OF THE Otzma Yehudit party MK Itamar Ben-Gvir arrives at the scene of Wednesday’s bombing at the exit to Jerusalem (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) HEAD OF THE Otzma Yehudit party MK Itamar Ben-Gvir arrives at the scene of Wednesday’s bombing at the exit to Jerusalem (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Ben-Gvir threatens the coalition

Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir threatened Netanyahu in his statement ahead of his party's weekly meeting that he did not see a reason to join the government if he is not given the position of the stand-in head of the ministerial committee on legislation, which he argued would enable him to carry out his plans as national security minister.

Ben-Gvir said that there were "senior members of the Likud" who were telling Netanyahu not to agree to this, but declined to say who they were.

Sole Noam MK Avi Maoz argued in his press statement that the widespread opposition to his position was uncalled for. Maoz will receive the branch in the Education Ministry that is responsible for all of the external programs that teachers may choose from. Maoz said that all he would do was "increase transparency" by showing parents that there was progressive and left-wing content that was being hidden from them.

Maariv spoke to officials in the Education Ministry, who sent a link to a website where all of the programs are listed, showing that nothing was being hidden.

Maoz said to that The Jerusalem Post that he was uninterested in responding to this.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz government coalition democracy
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
2

Ukraine destroys two Russian nuclear bombers in airport bombings

A Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber and an Ilyushin Il-78 aerial refueling tanker fly over the Kremlin and Red Square in Moscow on May 7, 2021
3

Mystery of structures resembling kites from prehistoric times finally cracked

A kite by Kibbutz Samar, where two undulating walls are leading towards the round head. An Early Bronze Age grave (tumulus) was later built on top of the kite, and we found in it human and cattle bones, tiny beads and a stele.
4

Kanye West calls on Jews to 'forgive Hitler' in Proud Boys interview

Kanye West directs people during his Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation and listening party during New York Fashion Week
5

UN says Israel must give up nuclear weapons in lopsided vote

View of the Israeli nuclear facility in the Negev Desert outside Dimona
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by