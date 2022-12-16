The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Massive aquarium bursts at Berlin leisure complex - emergency services

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 16, 2022 09:19

A large aquarium burst in a leisure complex early Friday, prompting a major response with 100 firefighters at the scene, emergency services said.

"The aquarium is damaged, water is leaking. The situation is not clear at the moment," the Berlin fire brigade wrote on Twitter.

The German capital's traffic information agency VIZ said there was an extremely large volume of water on the street outside.

The Dom Aquaree, located beside a Radisson hotel in a busy tourist area of the Mitte district, is home to the world’s largest free-standing cylindrical aquarium at 14 metres in height with 1,500 fish, according to its website.

US Senate backs record $858 billion defense bill, voting continues
By REUTERS
12/16/2022 02:53 AM
Malaysia landslide kills at least eight people -disaster agency
By REUTERS
12/16/2022 01:48 AM
Smotrich, Deri Laws pass first reading in Knesset plenum, votes counted 63-52
By ELIAV BREUER , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2022 12:47 AM
US announces $2.5 billion in food assistance for Africa
By REUTERS
12/16/2022 12:44 AM
Senior police officer killed during clashes in Jordanian city Maan
By REUTERS
12/16/2022 12:13 AM
Protests break out in Jerusalem, multiple arrests -police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/15/2022 11:54 PM
North Korea says it tested 'high-thrust solid-fuel motor'
By REUTERS
12/15/2022 11:30 PM
American Jews ask Egypt's Sisi for help in releasing Gaza captives
By ZVIKA KLEIN
12/15/2022 09:59 PM
IDF chief thanks Yair Lapid for cooperation ahead of PM's departure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/15/2022 05:57 PM
Car on fire at Shuafat light rail station - Palestinian media
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/15/2022 03:22 PM
Turkey seeks a trilateral mechanism with Russia, Syria -Erdogan
By REUTERS
12/15/2022 12:45 PM
Kremlin: No decision yet on repair of Nord Stream gas pipelines
By REUTERS
12/15/2022 11:45 AM
Shots fired at Israeli forces during overnight arrests in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/15/2022 09:34 AM
Ukrainian forces shell Russian-controlled Donetsk, officials say
By REUTERS
12/15/2022 09:07 AM
Two dead after fire at refinery in Russia's Angarsk
By REUTERS
12/15/2022 07:56 AM
