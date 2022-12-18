Israeli cop allegedly sexually abuses woman who filed complaint

An Israel Police officer was arrested and is under investigation for sexually abusing a young woman who came to the police to file a complaint, according to a statement from the Israel Police Department of Internal Affairs.

The police officer allegedly walked the woman home after she filed a complaint and committed indecent acts against her. He then reportedly tried to prevent her from complaining against him.

The suspect will be brought before a judge to have his arrest extended on Sunday morning, and the investigation is ongoing.