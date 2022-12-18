The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Bomb blast kills at least 8 Iraqi police officers near Kirkuk - sources

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 18, 2022 10:25

At least eight Iraqi federal policemen were killed on Sunday after a bomb struck their convoy southwest of the oil-rich city of Kirkuk, two security sources told Reuters.

The blast took place near the village of Safra , which lies about 30 km (20 miles) southwest of Kirkuk, said the source, adding that two other policemen were critically wounded.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but Islamic State militants are active in the area. Iraq declared victory over the group, which once held large swathes of the country, in December 2017.

Baby falls into Yarkon Park pond, in light condition after rescue
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/18/2022 09:33 AM
Israeli cop allegedly sexually abuses woman who filed complaint
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/18/2022 08:47 AM
Two Palestinian men die in in car accident involving Israeli driver
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/18/2022 05:13 AM
Sam Bankman-Fried to reverse decision on contesting extradition -source
By REUTERS
12/17/2022 09:45 PM
Ukraine says power restored to almost 6 million people in last 24 hours
By REUTERS
12/17/2022 09:27 PM
5-year-old boy severely injured in motorcycle crash
By Walla!
12/17/2022 05:10 PM
Hamas, Fatah calling Palestinians to Temple Mount to 'defend al-Aqsa'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/17/2022 04:45 PM
44-year-old woman dies in motorcycle crash in Haifa
By Walla!
12/17/2022 04:25 PM
Erdogan says courts will fix any mistakes after Istanbul mayor's sentencing
By REUTERS
12/17/2022 02:46 PM
Israeli companies announce tourists rescue mission in Peru
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/17/2022 01:26 PM
Air raid alert sounds across Ukraine, Russian warplanes spotted
By REUTERS
12/17/2022 12:30 PM
Unidentified gunman kills peacekeepers in Mali, mission chief says
By REUTERS
12/16/2022 11:24 PM
Ukraine says Russia has enough missiles for several more massive strikes
By REUTERS
12/16/2022 08:32 PM
Ukraine says it needs more generators to get through winter
By REUTERS
12/16/2022 06:50 PM
Drive-by shooter attacks passing Israeli vehicle in Samaria region
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2022 03:24 PM
