BREAKING NEWS

Deputy police chief announces retirement after 37 years on force

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 19, 2022 10:37

Updated: DECEMBER 19, 2022 10:38

Deputy police chief David Bitan announced that he would be retiring after serving about 37 years in the police force on Monday morning.

"After serving for over a generation in the organization, the time has come to hang up the uniform," said Bitan. "The decision to terminate my duties and to retire was made in full coordination with police chief Shabtai and out of great mutual respect and appreciation. Israel Police and its officers are very dear to me and are an integral part of my life. I look back with satisfaction and pride at the privilege I was given to serve the country and my contribution to the organization and the country and look to the future with confidence and faith that the next generation of commanders will continue to march the police forward."

Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai stated that "Throughout the period in which we led Israel Police together, I asked Bitan to remain in the post, even though there were several opportunities when he asked to resign, but at my request he remained as my right hand to lead processes and changes in the organization at a time when Israel Police is facing enormous challenges."

3 Jordanian police officers killed in raid on suspect who killed officer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/19/2022 09:24 AM
Russia and China to hold joint naval drills this week
By REUTERS
12/19/2022 09:21 AM
Nine drones shot down in Kyiv's airspace early Monday
By REUTERS
12/19/2022 05:24 AM
Three dozen injured when flight to Hawaii hits severe turbulence
By REUTERS
12/19/2022 02:48 AM
North Korea confirms 'important' test to develop spy satellite
By REUTERS
12/19/2022 12:45 AM
IDF: Hebron terrorist's house to be demolished
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/18/2022 09:47 PM
Shots fired at bus in Samaria region, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/18/2022 08:23 PM
Islamic State claims bomb attack on Iraqi police near Kirkuk
By REUTERS
12/18/2022 06:31 PM
Explosive thrown at checkpoint near Nablus, Palestinian media claims
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/18/2022 05:50 PM
Terrorist involved in murder of Border Police officer sentenced
By MAARIV ONLINE
12/18/2022 04:58 PM
Man, aged 19, charged in UK after Channel migrant boat tragedy
By REUTERS
12/18/2022 04:47 PM
Qatar reiterates denial of gov't involvement in EU corruption case
By REUTERS
12/18/2022 12:53 PM
Break the Wave: Israeli security forces arrest three suspects of terror
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/18/2022 11:04 AM
Bomb blast kills at least 9 Iraqi police officers near Kirkuk - sources
By REUTERS
12/18/2022 10:25 AM
Baby falls into Yarkon Park pond, in moderate condition after rescue
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/18/2022 09:33 AM
