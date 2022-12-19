Deputy police chief announces retirement after 37 years on force

Deputy police chief David Bitan announced that he would be retiring after serving about 37 years in the police force on Monday morning.

"After serving for over a generation in the organization, the time has come to hang up the uniform," said Bitan. "The decision to terminate my duties and to retire was made in full coordination with police chief Shabtai and out of great mutual respect and appreciation. Israel Police and its officers are very dear to me and are an integral part of my life. I look back with satisfaction and pride at the privilege I was given to serve the country and my contribution to the organization and the country and look to the future with confidence and faith that the next generation of commanders will continue to march the police forward."

Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai stated that "Throughout the period in which we led Israel Police together, I asked Bitan to remain in the post, even though there were several opportunities when he asked to resign, but at my request he remained as my right hand to lead processes and changes in the organization at a time when Israel Police is facing enormous challenges."