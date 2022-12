Israeli security forces were involved in a late Wednesday night gunfight with Palestinian rioters near Joseph's Tomb, in the West Bank city of Nablus.

Heavy fire was reported near the tomb as the IDF secured the area for hundreds of Jewish worshippers, according to Israeli media.

One Palestinian was reportedly critically injured during the exchange of gunfire. He was rushed to a nearby medical facility in the West Bank city, where his death was called shortly after.

This is a developing story.