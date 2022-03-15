Palestinians fire towards IDF forces near Joseph's Tomb

Shots were fired towards IDF forces in clashes with Palestinian rioters near Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, the West Bank, on Tuesday night, Walla reported.

Stones and Molotov cocktails were also hurled towards the Israeli forces, according to KAN News.

The IDF is in Nablus providing security for Jewish worshippers praying at the tomb, following a declaration made by Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) to avenge the deaths of two Palestinians in clashes with IDF forces on Monday night.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Alaa Shaham and Nader Haitham Rayan were killed by IDF fire after clashes erupted in Balata and Kalandiya after Israeli forces entered the refugee camps to arrest a wanted suspect. PIJ warned Israel of the "repercussions" of the deaths, saying that they would "not go unnoticed."

Hamas also called on Palestinians to escalate violence against Israeli forces, with official Jasser Barghouti saying the killing of the two was "an indication of the occupation’s horror at the upcoming Palestinian anger and a failed attempt to deter the angry masses."

Israeli soldiers stand guard at a window hole at Joseph's Tomb as Jewish worshippers pray inside it, in the West Bank city of Nablus, early July 4, 2011 (credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)

It was reported earlier on Tuesday that Palestinians in the West Bank called to deny the entry of Jewish worshippers to Joseph's Tomb.

Over the past two decades, Joseph’s Tomb has been attacked several times by Palestinians. On a number of occasions, the site was looted and set on fire.

In December, the Palestinian Authority's security forces foiled two attempts by Palestinians to set fire to Joseph’s Tomb. Security forces used tear gas and batons to disperse more than 50 Palestinians, some armed with Molotov cocktails, as they marched towards the site. Two days later, more than 200 Palestinians from the nearby Balata refugee camp tried to storm the site.

This is a developing story.