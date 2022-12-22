The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast




New gov't to invest NIS 30 million in new ultra-Orthodox divisions in Masa, Birthright

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: DECEMBER 22, 2022 17:38

The incoming government coalition agreements between the Likud and the United Torah Judaism Party (UTJ) determine that a new haredi (ultra-Orthodox) division will be established in the Masa Israel Journey organization, that will support and promote the participation of young haredi men and women from the diaspora in long term programs in Israel.

“The government will promote and develop special programs for diaspora Jewry, including approving a proposal to establish a special department adapted towards young members of the ultra-orthodox communities from abroad in Masa programs,” the coalition agreement stated. “The program's budget will be no less than NIS 30 million and it will begin in 2023.” This budget is also meant to be invested in the participation of young haredi Jews from the diaspora in programs such as Birthright Israel and others. 

Official in Russian-controlled Ukraine blown up in car bomb attack
By REUTERS
12/22/2022 05:28 PM
Polish and Ukrainian presidents to meet probably in Poland on Friday
By REUTERS
12/22/2022 04:40 PM
Mass burial site found in Kherson
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/22/2022 04:02 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Northern Peru – EMSC
By REUTERS
12/22/2022 03:33 PM
Kremlin says Patriot missiles for Kyiv won't help end Ukraine conflict
By REUTERS
12/22/2022 11:51 AM
China does not have police posts overseas - foreign ministry
By REUTERS
12/22/2022 09:43 AM
Indictment issued against suspect in Holon intersection murder
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/22/2022 09:06 AM
Otzma Yehudit, Likud sign coalition agreements
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/22/2022 09:01 AM
Thousands of reserves called by IDF overnight after malfunction
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/22/2022 08:31 AM
Man shot, seriously injured in Tel Aviv
By MAARIV ONLINE
12/21/2022 10:06 PM
Retired High Court judge wants 'mass protests' against override clause
By MAARIV ONLINE
12/21/2022 09:09 PM
Ahead of Zelensky address, US Senate backs new ambassador to Russia
By REUTERS
12/21/2022 07:15 PM
Israel Police fires on suspicious motorcycle rider at checkpoint
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/21/2022 05:50 PM
Firefight during arrest of suspect in Nablus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/21/2022 04:39 PM
Peru president names Alberto Otarola as prime minister
By REUTERS
12/21/2022 04:07 PM
