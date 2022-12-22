The incoming government coalition agreements between the Likud and the United Torah Judaism Party (UTJ) determine that a new haredi (ultra-Orthodox) division will be established in the Masa Israel Journey organization, that will support and promote the participation of young haredi men and women from the diaspora in long term programs in Israel.

“The government will promote and develop special programs for diaspora Jewry, including approving a proposal to establish a special department adapted towards young members of the ultra-orthodox communities from abroad in Masa programs,” the coalition agreement stated. “The program's budget will be no less than NIS 30 million and it will begin in 2023.” This budget is also meant to be invested in the participation of young haredi Jews from the diaspora in programs such as Birthright Israel and others.