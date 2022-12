Two people were killed and four others wounded after a shooting in Paris' 10th arrondissement, the city's prosecution office said on Friday, confirming media reports.

Paris police said they were dealing with an incident on the Rue d'Enghien and urged the public to stay away from the area.

A 69-year old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, added the prosecutor's office.

One witness told French news agency AFP that seven or eight shots had been fired, sewing mayhem in the street.