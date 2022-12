The new government will be ratified by the Knesset and officially take power on Thursday, according to a number of reports on Monday morning.

According to the reports, Netanyahu sent out a message to the members of Knesset of the incoming coalition that the special session plenum would begin at 11:00 a.m.

Since Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin is expected to resign in order to serve as Justice Minister, Thursday's plenum will also include a vote for a new speaker.