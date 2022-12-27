The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia's Medvedev: 'Fourth Reich' to be made up of Germany, Poland

Medvedev made a list of 10 predictions he has for 2023 on Twitter.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 27, 2022 13:39

Updated: DECEMBER 27, 2022 13:56
Third Reich emblem. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Third Reich emblem.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

"The Fourth Reich will be created, encompassing the territory of Germany and its satellites, i.e., Poland, the Baltic states, Czechia, Slovakia, the Kyiv Republic, and other outcasts," said Dmitry Medvedev, former president of Russia and a staunch supporter of the war in Ukraine, on Tuesday afternoon.

This was the fourth of a list of 10 predictions Medvedev made for 2023 which he shared on Twitter. 

Medvedev's economic predictions

Several of his other predictions related to economic and financial concerns, including that "Oil price[s] will rise to $150 a barrel, and gas price will top $5.000 per 1.000 cubic meters." He also claimed that "all the largest stock markets and financial activity will leave the US and Europe and move to Asia."

He further stated, "The Bretton Woods system of monetary management will collapse, leading to the IMF and World Bank crash. Euro and Dollar will stop circulating as the global reserve currencies. Digital fiat currencies will be actively used instead."

Medvedev's predictions for Europe

When it comes to European relations, Medvedev claimed that the UK will rejoin the European Union, leading to its downfall.

Flags of European Union and Ukraine flutter outside EU Parliament building, in Brussels, Belgium, February 28, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN) Flags of European Union and Ukraine flutter outside EU Parliament building, in Brussels, Belgium, February 28, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)

"The EU will collapse after the UK’s return," he said. "Euro will drop out of use as the former EU currency."

He said that Poland and Hungary will take control of western parts of what he says is "the formerly existing" Ukraine, while Northern Ireland will separate from the UK and join the Republic of Ireland.

Alongside his prediction of the formation of the Fourth Reich, Medvedev said, "War will break out between France and the Fourth Reich. Europe will be divided, Poland repartitioned in the process."

Medvedev's prediction for the fall of America

Medvedev's revelations relating to the US is that civil war will break out in the coming year. He claimed that California and Texas will break apart from the rest of the country and become independent states. 

"Texas and Mexico will form an allied state," he claimed. "Elon Musk’ll win the presidential election in a number of states which, after the new Civil War’s end, will have been given to the GOP."



Tags twitter germany poland Russia dmitry medvedev
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
2

Kremlin says no chance of peace with Kyiv after Zelensky Washington trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
3

Elon Musk removes Twitter feature that embarrassed Israel's Gal Gadot

Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022
4

Loser of the year Donald Trump blames the Jews - opinion

Former US President Donald Trump makes a fist while reacting to applause after speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, US June 5, 2021.
5

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base

A Russian officer stands in front of a TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by