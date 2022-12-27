Russia's Medvedev: 'Fourth Reich' to be made up of Germany, Poland

"The Fourth Reich will be created, encompassing the territory of Germany and its satellites, i.e., Poland, the Baltic states, Czechia, Slovakia, the Kyiv Republic, and other outcasts," said Dmitry Medvedev, former president of Russia and a staunch supporter of the war in Ukraine, on Tuesday afternoon.

This was the fourth of a list of 10 predictions Medvedev made for 2023 which he shared on Twitter.

Medvedev's economic predictions

Several of his other predictions related to economic and financial concerns, including that "Oil price[s] will rise to $150 a barrel, and gas price will top $5.000 per 1.000 cubic meters." He also claimed that "all the largest stock markets and financial activity will leave the US and Europe and move to Asia."

He further stated, "The Bretton Woods system of monetary management will collapse, leading to the IMF and World Bank crash. Euro and Dollar will stop circulating as the global reserve currencies. Digital fiat currencies will be actively used instead."

Medvedev's predictions for Europe

When it comes to European relations, Medvedev claimed that the UK will rejoin the European Union, leading to its downfall.

"The EU will collapse after the UK’s return," he said. "Euro will drop out of use as the former EU currency."

He said that Poland and Hungary will take control of western parts of what he says is "the formerly existing" Ukraine, while Northern Ireland will separate from the UK and join the Republic of Ireland.

Alongside his prediction of the formation of the Fourth Reich, Medvedev said, "War will break out between France and the Fourth Reich. Europe will be divided, Poland repartitioned in the process."

Medvedev's prediction for the fall of America

Medvedev's revelations relating to the US is that civil war will break out in the coming year. He claimed that California and Texas will break apart from the rest of the country and become independent states.

"Texas and Mexico will form an allied state," he claimed. "Elon Musk’ll win the presidential election in a number of states which, after the new Civil War’s end, will have been given to the GOP."