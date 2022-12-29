Yael German resigns as ambassador to France in protest of new gov't

Israel's Ambassador to France Yael German resigned from her position on Thursday in protest against the new government led by Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Sadly, the government you found and lead, including representatives of parties whose extreme positions are expressed in the fundamental values of the government, its policies and its statements on legislation - invalid in my eyes - that it intends to pass," wrote German to Netanyahu.

"All these place, in my view, the character of the State of Israel and its values, as expressed in the Declaration of Independence on which we were educated and raise and which serves as our identity card and lighthouse, at risk."