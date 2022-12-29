The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
BREAKING NEWS

Yael German resigns as ambassador to France in protest of new gov't

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 29, 2022 15:20

Updated: DECEMBER 29, 2022 15:30

Israel's Ambassador to France Yael German resigned from her position on Thursday in protest against the new government led by Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Sadly, the government you found and lead, including representatives of parties whose extreme positions are expressed in the fundamental values of the government, its policies and its statements on legislation - invalid in my eyes - that it intends to pass," wrote German to Netanyahu.

"All these place, in my view, the character of the State of Israel and its values, as expressed in the Declaration of Independence on which we were educated and raise and which serves as our identity card and lighthouse, at risk."

Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hits Mindanao, Philippines
By REUTERS
12/29/2022 03:48 PM
Former Pope Benedict's condition remains grave but stable - Vatican
By REUTERS
12/29/2022 03:44 PM
No particular signs Russia wants peace in Ukraine - Italy PM
By REUTERS
12/29/2022 03:27 PM
Belarus: 'No cause for concern' over downed Ukraine missile
By REUTERS
12/29/2022 03:25 PM
At least 19 dead, up to 30 missing after Cambodia casino fire
By REUTERS
12/29/2022 03:25 PM
Kremlin: Putin and Xi to speak on Friday
By REUTERS
12/29/2022 12:15 PM
Foreign minister to be Eli Cohen, Israel Katz to be energy minister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/29/2022 11:37 AM
Russian missiles hit Ukrainian city of Kharkiv- Mayor
By REUTERS
12/29/2022 09:30 AM
Bomb threat neutralized in Holon apartment building
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/29/2022 09:06 AM
Cambodia border casino fire kills 7, injures 53 - Thai authorities
By REUTERS
12/29/2022 08:35 AM
Ten arrested overnight by IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/29/2022 08:23 AM
Russia's Lavrov rejects Zelensky's 'peace formula'
By REUTERS
12/29/2022 06:26 AM
S.Korea's Yoon orders revamp of response to violations of air space
By REUTERS
12/29/2022 04:17 AM
US, UK, EU calling for Taliban to reverse ban on women aid workers
By REUTERS
12/29/2022 03:42 AM
Former Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat named Economy Minister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/29/2022 12:38 AM
