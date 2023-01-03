Israel Police officer indicted for filming women, pedophilic content

A former Israeli police officer was indicted for photographing his neighbors without their consent and owning hundreds of pictures of pedophilic content, the Police Internal Affairs department announced on Tuesday morning.

According to the indictment submitted to the Jerusalem district court, former cyber department officer Mordechai Abrahami is accused of taking pictures of women in neighboring buildings and public spaces without their knowledge.

Abrahami is also alleged to have had saved on his cellphone, among hundreds of files of pornographic content, images of minors engaged in sexual activity.

While the investigation was ongoing the accused was released from jail under the condition that he did not directly or indirectly contact any of the women involved in the case. Abrahami allegedly used the Telegram messaging app to contact a woman with whom he had a sexual relationship. She spoke to the accused under a pseudonym and he instructed her that if investigators contacted her, to say that they were not in contact.

With this additional violation, Abrahami was indicted with invasion of privacy, publication and displaying of obscenity, obstructing the investigation, and violation of a legal order.

Has this happened before?

In September, N12 reported that a police officer from Katzrin had been indicted for sharing a sexual video of a minor and blackmail. The officer reportedly had sexual relations with the victim, filmed her without her consent, and sent the product to a friend.

When he again had sexual relations with the victim a year later, she contacted the officer’s victim. When he discovered this, he reportedly threatened her.

The Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.