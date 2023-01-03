The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
UK's Sunak promises long-term support to Ukraine after drone attacks

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 3, 2023 17:48

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has told Volodymyr Zelensky that the Ukrainian president can count on Britain for support over the long run following recent drone attacks, Sunak's office said on Tuesday.

"The leaders discussed the abhorrent drone attacks on Ukraine in recent days," the spokesperson said in a statement issued after the two leaders spoke earlier in the day.

"The Prime Minister said Ukraine could count on the UK to continue to support it for the long term, as demonstrated by the recent delivery of more than 1000 anti-air missiles."

6 Syrian soldiers were killed in Israeli airstrike on Damascus - Russia
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2023 06:03 PM
8-year-old dies after contracting meningococcal disease
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2023 04:05 PM
Finance Ministry director-general Ram Belinkov resigns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2023 03:43 PM
Kiryat Arba terrorist home razing frozen until High Court hears petition
By MICHAEL STARR
01/03/2023 02:13 PM
Knife-carrying Palestinian arrested at Cave of the Patriarchs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2023 01:45 PM
Modeling agent Shai Avital lands in Israel ahead of sexual offense trial
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2023 12:27 PM
Iran's judiciary indicts two French nationals and Belgian for espionage
By REUTERS
01/03/2023 11:58 AM
Israel's A-G will be absent from cabinet meeting second time in a row
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2023 11:38 AM
Plow crashes into electricity pylon, causing it to collapse
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2023 10:34 AM
Operation Break the Wave: IDF soldier injured, 13 terror suspects caught
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2023 10:06 AM
China calls entry restrictions targeting its travelers unreasonable
By REUTERS
01/03/2023 09:57 AM
Outgoing IDF chief briefs Netanyahu on security challenges
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2023 08:55 AM
IDF maps home of Jerusalem bombing terrorist to prepare for demolition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2023 08:02 AM
Two Palestinians seriously injured after exchange of fire with IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2023 05:58 AM
Britain to proscribe Iran's Revolutionary Guard as terror group - report
By REUTERS
01/03/2023 01:09 AM
