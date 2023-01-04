US FDA says abortion pills can be sold at retail pharmacies

Retail pharmacies will be allowed to offer abortion pills in the United States for the first time under a regulatory change made by the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday, the New York Times reported.

Also on Tuesday, the Justice Department said the US Postal Service (USPS) can continue to deliver prescription abortion drugs after a Supreme Court June 2022 decision overturned a landmark abortion rights decision.

The department's Office of Legal Counsel said in an opinion sought by USPS that the mailing of mifepristone and misoprostol commonly used to terminate pregnancies does not violate an 1873 law known as the Comstock Act.

USPS said in a statement the decision "confirms that the Comstock Act does not require the Postal Service to change our current practice, which has been to consider packages containing mifepristone and misoprostol to be mailable under federal law in the same manner as other prescription drugs."