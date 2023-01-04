The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US FDA says abortion pills can be sold at retail pharmacies

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 4, 2023 01:39

Updated: JANUARY 4, 2023 02:05

Retail pharmacies will be allowed to offer abortion pills in the United States for the first time under a regulatory change made by the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday, the New York Times reported.

Also on Tuesday, the Justice Department said the US Postal Service (USPS) can continue to deliver prescription abortion drugs after a Supreme Court June 2022 decision overturned a landmark abortion rights decision.

The department's Office of Legal Counsel said in an opinion sought by USPS that the mailing of mifepristone and misoprostol commonly used to terminate pregnancies does not violate an 1873 law known as the Comstock Act.

USPS said in a statement the decision "confirms that the Comstock Act does not require the Postal Service to change our current practice, which has been to consider packages containing mifepristone and misoprostol to be mailable under federal law in the same manner as other prescription drugs."

Apollo 7 astronaut Cunningham dies at age 90 -NASA
By REUTERS
01/04/2023 01:07 AM
Russia's defense ministry says 89 killed in Makiivka, blames phone use
By REUTERS
01/04/2023 01:00 AM
New Year's Eve attack on New York police linked to Islamist extremism
By REUTERS
01/04/2023 12:58 AM
UAE, China ask UN Security Council to meet over Al Aqsa mosque
By REUTERS
01/04/2023 12:37 AM
Putin plans to talk to Turkish President Erdogan on Wednesday - Interfax
By REUTERS
01/03/2023 08:52 PM
Former MK Osnat Mark appointed as new Science Ministry director-general
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2023 06:23 PM
6 Syrian soldiers were killed in Israeli airstrike on Damascus - Russia
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2023 06:03 PM
UK's Sunak promises long-term support to Ukraine after drone attacks
By REUTERS
01/03/2023 05:48 PM
8-year-old dies after contracting meningococcal disease
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2023 04:05 PM
Finance Ministry director-general Ram Belinkov resigns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2023 03:43 PM
Knife-carrying Palestinian arrested at Cave of the Patriarchs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2023 01:45 PM
Modeling agent Shai Avital lands in Israel ahead of sexual offense trial
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2023 12:27 PM
Iran's judiciary indicts two French nationals and Belgian for espionage
By REUTERS
01/03/2023 11:58 AM
Israel's A-G will be absent from cabinet meeting second time in a row
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2023 11:38 AM
Plow crashes into electricity pylon, causing it to collapse
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2023 10:34 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by