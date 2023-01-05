The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Will Deri law be struck down? High Court hears arguments today

Arguments for and against the three High Court petitions will touch on key issues such as the constitutive authority of the Knesset to legislate quasi-constitutional Basic Laws.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JANUARY 5, 2023 08:37

Updated: JANUARY 5, 2023 09:26
Benjamin Netanyahu looks at Shas leader MK Aryeh Deri as they stand with other members of the new Israeli parliament after their swearing-in ceremony in Jerusalem November 15, 2022. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Benjamin Netanyahu looks at Shas leader MK Aryeh Deri as they stand with other members of the new Israeli parliament after their swearing-in ceremony in Jerusalem November 15, 2022.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

The High Court of Justice will hear arguments Thursday morning on petitions against the ministerial appointment of Shas Chairman Arye Deri and the so-called Deri Law that allowed so by amending the Basic Laws.

Arguments for and against the three High Court petitions will touch on key issues such as the constitutive authority of the Knesset to legislate quasi-constitutional Basic Laws and the judicial review and intervention by the Court.

The procedure of the passing of the law will likely be brought into question if the amendment was done hastily or changed “the rules of the game,” as it was being played in the course of the general election. 

According to Basic Law: The Government, an Israeli citizen who has been given a prison sentence cannot serve as an MK or as a cabinet minister for seven years. In December, the “Deri Law” was passed, which amended the Basic Law to allow for those with suspended sentences to be exempt from the restriction.

Deri has expressed repeated pattern of criminal offenses - A-G

Another key issue is the reasonableness of Deri’s appointment. Deri, according to the position of the Attorney-General’s office, has expressed a repeated pattern of criminal offenses that make it unacceptable under the reasonableness principle.

MK Itamar Ben Gvir speaks with MK Aryeh Deri during a vote for the new Knesset speaker at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 13, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) MK Itamar Ben Gvir speaks with MK Aryeh Deri during a vote for the new Knesset speaker at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 13, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The reasonableness principle is a matter of administrative law that allows for judicial intervention when an action is beyond the scope of what a responsible authority would undertake. 

The principle came under fire on Wednesday night as Justice Minister Yariv Levin unveiled his judicial reform plan.

“There is no such thing as a reasonableness principle,” Levin said.

His plan also sought to regulate judicial review, which would need to be done with a special majority.

Critics saw the introduction of the plan the night before the Deri Law hearing as interference in the case.

The court of public opinion was also in session outside the courthouse as protesters gathered.

Fastening Israeli flags to bikes, protestors told The Jerusalem Post that they were there to protect democracy.

Deri appealed to the public once more before the hearing on Wednesday night. Taking to Twitter, he said that he hoped that the court would rule with the will of the 400,000 Israeli citizens that voted for him and the 2 million that supported the coalition.



