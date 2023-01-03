The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Will Deri law be struck down? Israeli gov't to submit arguments

Baharav-Miara, according to Israeli media, will object to the appointment of Deri due to his past criminal convictions, but will not oppose the amendment to the Basic Law.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JANUARY 3, 2023 15:11
Shas party head Aryeh Deri speaks to supporters as the results of the Israeli elections are announced, in Jerusalem. November 1, 2022. (photo credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)
Shas party head Aryeh Deri speaks to supporters as the results of the Israeli elections are announced, in Jerusalem. November 1, 2022.
(photo credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)

Ahead of the Thursday hearing on petitions to strike down the amendment to the Basic Laws that would allow for Shas chairman Arye Deri to serve as interior and health minister despite his suspended prison sentence, the government is set to submit its arguments on Tuesday evening.

The Shas Party submitted its own position earlier on Tuesday, requesting that the petitions be rejected. The party argued that the 400,000 citizens who voted for Deri should be taken into consideration over the petitioners.

Deri received a suspended prison sentence as part of a January 2022 plea-bargain agreement after he was convicted over tax offenses. The deal also included a clause that held that Deri would no longer engage in public affairs.

According to Basic Law: The Knesset and The Government, an Israeli citizen who has been given a prison sentence cannot serve as a member of the parliament or as a minister.

In December, the so-called "Deri law" was passed, which amended the Basic Law to allow for MKs with suspended sentences to be exempt from the restriction.

THE GOVERNMENT is planning on changing Basic Law: The Government, to permit Arye Deri to be a minister. (credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90) THE GOVERNMENT is planning on changing Basic Law: The Government, to permit Arye Deri to be a minister. (credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara is also expected to give her position on the matter on Tuesday. Baharav-Miara, according to Israeli media, will object to the appointment of Deri due to his past criminal convictions, but will not oppose the amendment to the Basic Law.

Baharav-Miara would submit her position to the court at a time of high tensions between her office and the government.

What does Netanyahu's coalition think of Israel's Attorney-General's Office?

During the 2022 general election campaign, members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition called for the division of the Attorney-General's Office, which they argued was too powerful.

Concurrently, Netanyahu's corruption trial is set to resume next Monday. On Sunday, the NGO Movement for Quality Government petitioned the High Court for a new arrangement on conflict of interest that would restrict prime ministerial powers that could impact his trial. This arrangement, which would succeed a similar 2020 deal, would limit Netanyahu's ability to be involved in legal and law enforcement appointments and seek legislation that would restrict the High Court.

On Tuesday morning the attorney-general did not attend a cabinet meeting for the second week in a row, but Walla reported that officials said it was not unordinary, as she only attends meetings if necessary.

Baharav-Miara did meet both with new Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Netanyahu this week, despite the Movement for Quality Government also petitioning the High Court for an interim injunction to prevent the prime minister from meeting with her.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.



