Seven people caught trying to smuggle rape drug into Israel

Seven people were caught trying to smuggle 45 liters of a GBL rape drug into Israel on Saturday, according to the Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.

The Jaffa police station received a tip that the drug was on the way into the country, causing the police to stop the smuggling group upon their arrival in the country. Their luggage was searched and 44 bottles of the drug were found.

The suspects, five men and two women, were taken into custody and their arrest was extended by five days.

The drug was siezed and taken in for further inspection as the investigation continues.