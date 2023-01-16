The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Two killed, 12 missing in northeast China refinery blast -state media

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 16, 2023 03:56

Two people were killed and another 12 missing after an explosion at a refinery and chemical plant in northeast China, state television reported on Monday.

The explosion occurred at 3:13 p.m. (0713 GMT) on Sunday at Panjin Haoye Chemical Co Ltd while workers were carrying out maintenance work at an alkylation facility.

Panjin Haoye is an independent refinery and chemical producer in the city of Panjin in Liaoning province.

Thirty people were also lightly injured, according to the TV report, which said the fire has been brought under control.

 

New York mayor says ‘no room’ in his city for migrants
By REUTERS
01/16/2023 01:23 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes Northern Sumatra, Indonesia- EMSC
By REUTERS
01/16/2023 12:53 AM
Suspicious package sent to Netanyahu's office, cleared by bomb squad
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2023 10:27 PM
Islamic State claims Congo church attack
By REUTERS
01/15/2023 09:39 PM
Israeli annual inflation rate highest in 20 years at 5.3%
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2023 07:06 PM
Belarus says joint air force drills with Russia are defensive only
By REUTERS
01/15/2023 07:02 PM
Smotrich's gas tax breaks to reduce price of gasoline by 13 agorot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2023 06:20 PM
Netanyahu meets with Aviv Kohavi ahead of IDF chief's retirement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2023 06:07 PM
Santos to be removed from US Congress if he broke campaign finance laws
By REUTERS
01/15/2023 04:39 PM
Shots fired at Israeli bus on West Bank highway, none injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2023 04:35 PM
Three killed, 13 injured in ammunition explosion in Belgorod
By REUTERS
01/15/2023 04:04 PM
Iraqi PM backs indefinite US troop presence in country -WSJ interview
By REUTERS
01/15/2023 03:23 PM
10 Russian soldiers injured in blast in Belgorod - report
By REUTERS
01/15/2023 02:44 PM
Iran restricts supply of cheap oil to Syria, doubles the price for crude
By REUTERS
01/15/2023 02:20 PM
Week-old baby in severe condition due to hypothermia
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2023 01:45 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by