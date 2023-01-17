Netanyahu: Israel confirmed Avera Mengistu is alive in Gaza

Israel has received confirmation that Avera Mengistu is alive, held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday.

This announcement, made as the prime minister was finishing a visit to a Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) base, comes a day after the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas shared a video of Mengistu, an Ethiopian Israeli held captive since 2014 in the Gaza Strip after he seemingly crossed over the border.

ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו אישר את האותנטיות של קלטת השבי של אברה מנגיסטו, שפורסמה על ידי חמאס. לכל הפרטים >>> https://t.co/4GIysSbf52@gilicohen10 @AmichaiStein1 pic.twitter.com/6jVMXZ2urr — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) January 17, 2023

"Yesterday, we received another confirmation of what we knew all along – that Avera is alive," Netanyahu said.

"This is a young man, not in good health, and the responsibility for his fate rests entirely on Hamas."

Who is Avera Mengistu?

Along with Mengistu, Hamas is also holding captive Hisham al-Sayed, who entered Gaza in 2015. It released its first video of Sayed last year, explaining that he was in critical health. No news of his whereabouts has been released since.

Both men are believed to suffer from a psychological illness, which caused them to wander into Gaza.

In addition to Mengistu and Sayed, Hamas is believed to be holding the bodies of two soldiers killed during the 2014 Gaza war, Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.