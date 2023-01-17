The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Netanyahu: Israel confirmed Avera Mengistu is alive in Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 17, 2023 18:04

Updated: JANUARY 17, 2023 18:27

Israel has received confirmation that Avera Mengistu is alive, held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday.

This announcement, made as the prime minister was finishing a visit to a Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) base, comes a day after the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas shared a video of Mengistu, an Ethiopian Israeli held captive since 2014 in the Gaza Strip after he seemingly crossed over the border.

"Yesterday, we received another confirmation of what we knew all along – that Avera is alive," Netanyahu said.

"This is a young man, not in good health, and the responsibility for his fate rests entirely on Hamas."

Who is Avera Mengistu?

Along with Mengistu, Hamas is also holding captive Hisham al-Sayed, who entered Gaza in 2015. It released its first video of Sayed last year, explaining that he was in critical health. No news of his whereabouts has been released since.

Both men are believed to suffer from a psychological illness, which caused them to wander into Gaza.

In addition to Mengistu and Sayed, Hamas is believed to be holding the bodies of two soldiers killed during the 2014 Gaza war, Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul.

This is a developing story.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.

US fines Virgin Atlantic $1.05 million for flying over Iraq
By REUTERS
01/17/2023 05:44 PM
8-year-old child in Israel dies in Umm el-Fahm ramming
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2023 05:03 PM
Israel's justice minister meets High Court chief amid public dispute
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2023 04:47 PM
Ben-Gvir, Israel Police plan for incoming terrorist's release
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2023 03:48 PM
US restricts visas for 25 people for undermining democracy in Belarus
By REUTERS
01/17/2023 03:20 PM
Britain promises new law to ban conversion therapy targeting LGBT people
By REUTERS
01/17/2023 02:51 PM
Iran arrests German for taking photos of 'oil centers', Jam-e Jam report
By REUTERS
01/17/2023 12:17 PM
Russia's spy chief says meeting with CIA's Burns is possible
By REUTERS
01/17/2023 11:04 AM
Shots fired towards bus in West Bank, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2023 11:03 AM
Chinese foreign ministry would 'welcome' US Secretary Blinken visit
By REUTERS
01/17/2023 09:51 AM
Russian-installed authorities say they are in control of Soledar
By REUTERS
01/17/2023 09:15 AM
Russia defense minister visits Russian troops involved in Ukraine
By REUTERS
01/17/2023 07:17 AM
Knesset Plenum approves appointment of May Golan as Minister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2023 11:49 PM
Italian arrested for transferring money to Palestinian terrorists
By REUTERS
01/16/2023 08:26 PM
Israeli judicial reform proposal is 'dangerous' - Naftali Bennett
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2023 07:45 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by