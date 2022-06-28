Hamas releases footage of Israeli captive Hisham al-Sayed

Hamas's al-Qassam Brigades released footage of Israeli Arab Hisham al-Sayed who has been held captive by the terrorist group in the Gaza Strip since 2015 on Tuesday, showing al-Sayed in bed with an oxygen mask.

The video also shows al-Sayed's ID card and an Al-Jazeera broadcast in the background.

Video of Israeli Hisham al-Sayed being held captive by Hamas in Gaza, published by Hamas on June 28, 2022 (Credit: Hamas al-Qassam Brigades)

Hamas had announced on Monday that the health of one of the captives it is holding was deteriorating, promising to release "confirmation" of the claim.

Hamas is understood to be holding captive two Israeli civilians, both of whom suffer from mental illness. It is believed that as a result of this illness, they crossed into Gaza.

Ashkelon resident Avera Mangistu, originally from Ethiopia, has been held captive since he entered Gaza in September 2014. Al-Sayed, from the Bedouin town of al-Hura in the Negev, entered Gaza in April 2015.

Separately, Hamas is also believed to be holding the remains of two soldiers killed in the 2014 Gaza war: Lt. Hadar Goldin and Sgt. Oron Shaul.