Hamas publishes video of captured Israeli Avera Mengistu

The video further criticizes IDF chief of staff Aviv Kohavi and his "failures," with Hamas warning new Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi to get ready to "bear the burdens and consequences of failure."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 16, 2023 16:00

Updated: JANUARY 16, 2023 16:17
Palestinian Hamas militants take part in an anti-Israel rally in Gaza City May 22, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)
Palestinian Hamas militants take part in an anti-Israel rally in Gaza City May 22, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)

The Hamas Palestinian terrorist organization published a video message of Avera Mengistu, an Israeli who has been held captive in the Gaza Strip since 2014, Israeli media reported Monday.

There is no confirmation of when the video was taken, or if Mengistu is still alive.

"I am the prisoner Avera Mengistu. How long will I be here?" Mengistu is heard saying in the video, shared by Hamas's military wing the Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades.

"I am the prisoner Avera Mengistu. How long will I be here?"

Avera Mengistu

The video begins with a message, writing that the al-Qassam brigades "stresses the failure of outgoing [IDF] chief of staff [Aviv] Kohavi and his lies to the people and government with imaginary and delusional achievements." The name Kohavi was put in quotation marks.

It continued, "The incoming Chief of Staff [Herzi] Halevi should prepare himself to bear the burden of this failure and its consequences."

The video's publication came just a few hours after Halevi took up the post of IDF chief of staff.

Who is Avera Mengistu, the Israeli held captive by Hamas in Gaza since 2014?

Avraham "Avera" Mengistu is an Ethiopian Israeli who made aliyah at a young age. In 2014, Mengistu crossed the border into the Gaza Strip, where he was promptly taken captive by Hamas. 

According to his family, Mengistu suffers from mental health issues and had been hospitalized in a mental health facility before. 

Mengistu is one of the many Israelis held captive by Hamas and his current status is unknown. 

This is a developing story.



