Emergency services are on standby at Sydney airport after a Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX flight issued a mayday signal on Wednesday.

A New South Wales state ambulance spokesperson said the service was on standby at the airport after a Qantas flight from New Zealand issued a distress signal.

An airport spokeswoman said flight QF144 flight from Auckland had issued a mayday alert and 12 fire trucks were on standby as a precaution as it is due to land.