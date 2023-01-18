The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
J&J to discontinue HIV vaccine trial

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 18, 2023 15:40

Updated: JANUARY 18, 2023 15:50

Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N said on Wednesday the company and its partners will discontinue the late-stage trial of an HIV vaccine after it was found ineffective at preventing infections.

The global trial, which began in 2019, was conducted at over 50 sites. While no safety issues were identified with the vaccine regimen, the trial's failure marks yet another setback in the search for an HIV vaccine.

Another HIV vaccine by J&J also failed a mid-stage study in a population of young women in sub-Saharan Africa in 2021.

European Parliament declares Iran's IRGC a terrorist org. - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2023 03:50 PM
Canadian minister promises supply of 200 armored vehicles to Ukraine
By REUTERS
01/18/2023 03:36 PM
Putin: Russian victory in Ukraine is "inevitable"
By REUTERS
01/18/2023 03:16 PM
High Court ruling on Arye Deri's ministerial roles expected at 4 p.m
By MICHAEL STARR
01/18/2023 02:32 PM
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes northwestern Iran - EMSC
By REUTERS
01/18/2023 12:35 PM
Erdogan signals May 14 as Turkish elections date
By REUTERS
01/18/2023 12:26 PM
Lavrov says Russia's relations with Arab world are on the up
By REUTERS
01/18/2023 12:19 PM
Russia's Lavrov likens US actions to those of Hitler and Napoleon
By REUTERS
01/18/2023 10:39 AM
Man indicted for attempted lynch during Guardian of the Walls
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2023 10:17 AM
Indonesia says magnitude 7.0 quake strikes off Sulawesi
By REUTERS
01/18/2023 08:48 AM
Break the Wave: Security forces arrest 7 terror suspects in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2023 08:26 AM
Qantas flight lands safely in Sydney after issuing distress signal
By REUTERS
01/18/2023 06:34 AM
No hope of any survivors in Nepal's deadliest crash in 30 years
By REUTERS
01/18/2023 06:09 AM
Bankman-Fried says claims made by FTX lawyers 'misleading'
By REUTERS
01/18/2023 04:31 AM
US prosecutors won't seek death penalty for accused TX Walmart shooter
By REUTERS
01/18/2023 03:06 AM
