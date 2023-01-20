A new illegal outpost, dedicated to the memory of the late rabbi and religious Zionist spiritual leader Haim Drukman, was established in the West Bank early on Friday morning, per KAN News.

נכדו של הרב דרוקמן ז"ל, נוה שינדלר, הקים הלילה מאחז חדש בשומרון - באזור היישוב מגדלים. נכון לעכשיו, יש במקום 5 משפחות pic.twitter.com/66FC9WwTky — Carmel Dangor כרמל דנגור (@carmeldangor) January 20, 2023

The outpost, reportedly established by Drukman's grandchild, is located near the Israeli settlement of Migdalim and already houses five families, according to the report.