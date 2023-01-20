High Court president met with fmr. justice minister Livni - report

High Court of Justice President Esther Hayut met with former justice minister Tzipi Livni twice in recent weeks, N12 reported on Friday.

"Out of a desire to help and as a former justice minister, I recently initiated conversations with relevant parties, from former justice ministers to the president of the High Court of Justice and the president of the State," said Livni in response to the report.

Hayut's office stated that "Former justice minister Tzipi Livni contacted the president and asked to meet with her. The president believed that her request should not be refused and will meet any past or present justice minister who requests to do so. Regarding the meeting with Livni - the first meeting was a few weeks ago and not on the eve of the demonstration."