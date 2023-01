Shas leader Aryeh Deri decided to appoint MK Michael Malkieli as acting Interior Minister and MK Yoav Ben-Tzur as acting Health Minister, Hebrew media reported on Tuesday morning.

The decision to appoint Ben-Tzur appears to be a last-minute one, as an announcement on Monday stated that MK Haim Biton was set to replace Deri as health minister.

Deri's dismissal following the High Court ruling will take effect on Tuesday at 1 p.m. and his replacements will take up their duties.