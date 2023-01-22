The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Deri attends cabinet meeting despite High Court disqualification

Netanyahu did not address the High Court's ruling regarding Deri, but his seat to the right of Netanyahu was left vacant.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: JANUARY 22, 2023 11:44

Updated: JANUARY 22, 2023 12:00
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen with Arye Deri in a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on January 22, 2023 (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen with Arye Deri in a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on January 22, 2023
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

Shas chairman MK Aryeh Deri attended Sunday's cabinet meeting, four days after the High Court of Justice's ruling that he was unfit to serve as a minister due to his criminal past.

Deri's seat to the right of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was left vacant while Netanyahu gave remarks to the press. Deri then entered the meeting and did not stop to speak to reporters.

Deri expected to get fired

Netanyahu is expected to fire Deri at some point on Sunday in accordance with the High Court ruling.

Deri's wish to attend the meeting was because its agenda included an update regarding the National Health Basket, which the Health Ministry under his lead had worked on last week, according to Yisrael Hayom.

The National Health Basket was the first item that Netanyahu mentioned in his remarks at the beginning of the meeting. He commended the Health Services Basket Expansion Public Committee for recommending to add 128 new medications and technologies to the drugs and services that Israeli citizens are eligible to receive via their HMOs.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen in a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on January 22, 2023 (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen in a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on January 22, 2023 (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

Netanyahu did not address the High Court's ruling regarding Deri. He also did not mention the fact that ministers from the Religious Zionist Party boycotted the meeting after an illegal outpost in the West Bank was evacuated on Friday. RZP claimed that this was a violation of the coalition agreements between it and the Likud over party leader, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's authority to make decisions over civilian matters in the West bank.

The High Court's dramatic ruling on Wednesday decided that Deri's appointment as minister was "extremely unreasonable" both due to his criminal past and to the fact that he intentionally misled a court approximately a year ago when he promised that he would not rejoin politics, in order to receive a lenient plea bargain on tax offenses.

The ruling was a 10-1 decision. Some of the opinion in the majority refrained from ruling whether or not the appointment was reasonable, since the fact that he misled the courts was enough to disqualify him. The minority opinion by judge Yosef Elron was that Netanyahu was required to turn to the Central Election Committee chairman, High Court justice Noam Solberg, in order to determine whether or not Deri's actions in his 2022 conviction included moral turpitude. If so, Deri would be barred from serving as a minister for seven years.

Deri may still remain a member of Knesset.



