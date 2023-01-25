Israel Police's Jerusalem District will hold a drill on Wednesday evening simulating an emergency security situation at the light rail station on Jerusalem's Mount Herzl, police announced.

The drill, set to take place between 7:30-9:30 p.m., will be jointly carried out by police, light rail operators Cfir and search and rescue forces.

A large presence of security forces will be felt in the area during the exercise, police said, asking drivers to refrain from entering the area where the drill is set to take place.