Terrorist killed after attempting to stab IDF soldier in West Bank

An IDF soldier on Wednesday shot and killed a Palestinian terrorist who was attacking with a knife against an IDF position near Kedumim.

Kedumim in the northern Samaria region of the West Bank. The IDF soldier opened fire when seeing that the Palestinian was approaching armed with a knife.

No IDF personnel were harmed.

ניסיון פיגוע דקירה אירע לפני זמן קצר על ציר 55 הסמוך ליישוב קדומים שבמרחב חטיבת שומרון. מחבל חמוש בסכין הגיע לעמדה צבאית וניסה לדקור לוחם צה"ל בנקודה, המחבל נוטרל על ידי הכוח במקום.אין נפגעים לכוחותינו — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) January 25, 2023

The attempted attack was just one of a large number of attacks still going on on an almost daily basis in the West Bank.

Though the IDF has said that the waves of terror, which have had ups and downs since March 2022, have ebbed, security forces still have not been able to restore the West Bank to the more stable level of calm it was at around a year ago.

This is a developing story.