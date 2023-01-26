Papaya Global to withdraw from Israel due to judicial reform

The Papaya Global payroll software company announced that it would withdraw its funds from Israel on Thursday due to the judicial reform being advanced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

בעקבות ההצהרות של ראש הממשלה נתניהו כי הוא נחוש להעביר רפורמות שיפגעו בדמורקטיה ובכלכלה,קיבלנו החלטה עסקית בחברת פאפאיה גלובל להוציא את כל כספי החברה מישראל, ברפורמה המתגבשת,אין שום ודאות כי אנו יכולים לנהל פעילות כלכלית בינלאומית מישראל, זהו צעד עסקי כואב אך מתבקש. — Eynat Guez (@EynatGuez) January 26, 2023

"Following Prime Minister Netanyahu's statements that he is determined to pass reforms that will harm democracy and the economy, we made a business decision at Papaya Global to withdraw all of the company's funds from Israel," tweeted Papaya Global co-founder and CEO Eynat Guez. "In the emerging reform, there is no certainty that we can conduct international economic activity from Israel. This is a painful but necessary business step."

It is unclear as of yet what exact actions the company intends to take.

Guez has expressed staunch opposition to the planned reform in recent weeks.

Eynat Guez (credit: Courtesy)

On Wednesday, the CEO tweeted a link to an article about the Bank of Israel's governor warning Netanyahu of the economic repercussions of the reform, writing "This is about our democracy, this is about our tech nation. Israel is fighting for freedom."

Guez also spoke at the protest against the reform in Tel Aviv last weekend.