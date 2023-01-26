The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Papaya Global to withdraw from Israel due to judicial reform

Guez has expressed staunch opposition to the planned reform in recent weeks.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 26, 2023 08:57

Updated: JANUARY 26, 2023 09:16
Papaya Global's offices (photo credit: Papaya Global/Wikimedia Commons)
Papaya Global's offices
(photo credit: Papaya Global/Wikimedia Commons)

The Papaya Global payroll software company announced that it would withdraw its funds from Israel on Thursday due to the judicial reform being advanced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

"Following Prime Minister Netanyahu's statements that he is determined to pass reforms that will harm democracy and the economy, we made a business decision at Papaya Global to withdraw all of the company's funds from Israel," tweeted Papaya Global co-founder and CEO Eynat Guez. "In the emerging reform, there is no certainty that we can conduct international economic activity from Israel. This is a painful but necessary business step."

"In the emerging reform, there is no certainty that we can conduct international economic activity from Israel. This is a painful but necessary business step."

Papaya Global CEO Eynat Guez

It is unclear as of yet what exact actions the company intends to take.

Guez has expressed staunch opposition to the planned reform in recent weeks.

Eynat Guez (credit: Courtesy) Eynat Guez (credit: Courtesy)

On Wednesday, the CEO tweeted a link to an article about the Bank of Israel's governor warning Netanyahu of the economic repercussions of the reform, writing "This is about our democracy, this is about our tech nation. Israel is fighting for freedom."

Guez also spoke at the protest against the reform in Tel Aviv last weekend.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu hi-tech Yariv Levin Judicial Reform
