There is significant unrest within the Israeli start-up industry among CEOs, VCs and experts alike, all gravitating around a central question: does the new government’s planned “legal reform” — which intends to severely undermine the legislative authority of Israel’s Supreme Court — stand to influence foreign investment in Israeli hi-tech?

“It’s an easy answer: definitely,” said Ben Rabinowitz, managing partner and founder of Amiti Ventures, a leading early-stage venture capital firm in Israel. “It's a disaster in many ways.”

Tanking Israel’s reputation among foreign investors

“Businesses need checks and balances and they need consistent rule of law. When a government has all the power, as an independent business you're no longer protected or have that predictability you need,” said Rabinowitz.

Prof. Moshe Zviran, Tel Aviv University’s Chief Entrepreneurship and Innovation Officer, echoed Rabinowitz’ sentiment. “With the changes [to the legal system] that are being suggested, the government is trying to aim high, at the Supreme Court. But undoubtedly, it will affect lower courts as well, and that could have a devastating effect on the willingness of VCs to invest,” Zviran said.

“As well, the VCs’ investors, who put the money in their hands with hopes that they will make more money out of it, may become reluctant to invest in VCs that invest in Israeli companies or in Israel in general,” Zviran noted.

“The other problem,” added Rabinowitz, “is that we're already seeing from the S&P and other rating agencies that this will affect the credit rating of the country, because if you're not a liberal democracy with checks and balances, you can't expect to have the same type of credit ratings.”

Bigotry is bad for business

As well as the legal reform, anti-LGBTQ and racist sentiments among senior government members also stand to harm Israel’s hi-tech industry, pointed out Rabinowitz.

“Those things are very important from an economic basis: we have a huge shortage of engineers in Israel today, and the more that we can attract women to take leadership roles, the more we can bring Israeli Arabs into the hi-tech workforce, the more we can bring ultra-Orthodox Jews into the workforce will only make Israeli tech much, much stronger. It doesn't matter what your values are, we need more talent, and we need a more welcoming place that will draw more talent,” he said.

“We also need to be consistent with what's happening in the world on the ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) front. Companies and investors really do care about whether a country supports diversity and inclusion. There are some major investors around the world that have made very clear that this is part of their evaluation for investing. And so if we go against that trend, it will hurt us,” Rabinowitz explained, adding that this is one of the examples that emphasize the importance of the Supreme Court’s authority within the legal system.

“Even if you have a government with views that are racist, and anti-gay and against the Israeli-Arab community, etc. — if you have an independent Supreme Court, it's shown again and again that it can protect minorities and protect against a government that tries to overreach,” he said.

Prof. Dan Ben-David, head of the Shoresh Institution for Socioeconomic Research and an economist at Tel-Aviv University, noted that the government’s hawkish approach to the West Bank and Gaza is also likely to harm Israel’s economy from a foreign perspective.

“Adoption of the one-state solution without any indication of providing equal rights to all inhabitants of the West Bank would act as a turbo-charger to BDS activity and attendant embargoes against Israel, with legal implications and consequences for Israeli companies searching for foreign investments in their activities and for export opportunities abroad,” Ben-David said.

Stop it before it happens, and get the US involved

According to Zviran, the damage done by the legal reform will be extremely difficult to reverse: “I don't see a way to recuperate from it if it happens. I think the government is convinced that it is going the right way, without considering the consequences in depth,” he said, explaining that the legal reform being one of the primary tenets of the new government’s platform means “They likely won’t be in a position to backtrack.”

To that end many Israelis have come to the conclusion that preventative action is the best course of action, holding frequent public protests and sending letters highlighting entrepreneurs’ concerns to the prime minister.

Ben-David offered a glimmer of optimism amidst the dire situation. “The good news is that a very large and growing cross-section of Israelis – Left, Center and Right, religious and secular – have begun to push back,” he said. “This is a country that has a history of getting its act together when its back is to the wall. We are at just such a point today.”

One glaring issue though, as Rabinowitz pointed out, is that there seems to be little outcry from interested parties outside of the country’s borders.

“A lot of people are asleep outside of Israel. The US Jewish community, US political leaders and investors that invest a lot and put a lot of energy in Israel are all silent right now. They're all going to complain after this is done, so it's really important that they raise their voice now, not later,” Rabinowitz said. “They need to share their perspective and say they want an Israel that is a democracy, which includes protecting the rights of minorities and includes having a rule of law, and it includes having an independent judiciary.”

“Tech is a super exciting place to be and as well as a leader in the world and we're all moving forward,” Rabinowitz said. “But it's important for everyone that's going to be influenced — not just in Israel but also those on the outside — to speak now, not to wait for the change and only then get involved.”