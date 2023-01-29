Break the Wave: Israeli security forces arrest three terror suspects

The IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police arrested three Palestinians suspected of terrorism in the West Bank on Saturday night, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

One of the suspects was found in possession of a gun which was confiscated, and the suspects were taken in for further investigation.

No soldiers were harmed in the arrests.

Man arrested for alleged support of terrorism

Israel Police reported that it had arrested another man on Saturday after he allegedly made social media posts that alerted police and raised suspicions that he supported terrorism.

The suspect was taken in for questioning, and the police will decide on Sunday whether to request for his arrest to be extended.

Israel Police squad car. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

"Israel Police will continue to act with the other security forces both openly and covertly and online against those who incite, support and identify with terrorists or terrorist organizations," said the police in a statement.