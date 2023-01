At least seven people have been killed in a suspected terrorist shooting attack in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood in Jerusalem on Friday evening, with another 10 injured in the incident.

The terrorist was killed by security forces.

The attack occurred near a synagogue in the neighborhood.

Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai is on his way to the scene of the incident.

MDA paramedics have arrived onto the scene and began providing treatment to those injured.

This is a developing story.