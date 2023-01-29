Embryo swap affair: All potential biological mothers can get tested

All the women who think they may be the mother of the baby in the Assuta embryo affair will be allowed to be genetically tested to see if they are related to baby Sofia, according to a ruling by the Lod regional court.

Last month, the court gave the okay to get tested to only six women and said that the rest could get tested if none of the six were a match.

Sofia was conceived in IVF treatments, but genetic testing during the pregnancy revealed that the embryos had been mixed up and Sofia did not genetically match either of her parents.