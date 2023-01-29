The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Embryo swap affair: All potential biological mothers can get tested

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 29, 2023 10:00

All the women who think they may be the mother of the baby in the Assuta embryo affair will be allowed to be genetically tested to see if they are related to baby Sofia, according to a ruling by the Lod regional court.

Last month, the court gave the okay to get tested to only six women and said that the rest could get tested if none of the six were a match.

Sofia was conceived in IVF treatments, but genetic testing during the pregnancy revealed that the embryos had been mixed up and Sofia did not genetically match either of her parents.

Knesset legal counsel: Judicial reform should be valid from next gov't
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2023 10:08 AM
41 dead as bus in Pakistan's Balochistan falls into ravine
By REUTERS
01/29/2023 09:20 AM
Life sentence plus 20 years for terrorist who killed Ori Ansbacher
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2023 08:57 AM
Terror attack thwarted in Kedumim
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2023 12:14 AM
Rioters and police clash in East Jerusalem
By MAARIV ONLINE
01/28/2023 11:22 PM
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Turkey-Iran border - EMSC
By REUTERS
01/28/2023 08:40 PM
Attempted shooting attack in Jordan Valley, no casualties - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/28/2023 07:53 PM
Syria denies OPCW's findings on chemical weapon attack in 2018
By REUTERS
01/28/2023 06:50 PM
Lapid cancels appearance at Haifa demonstrations after J'lem attacks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/28/2023 05:34 PM
President Zelensky condemns Jerusalem terror attacks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/28/2023 03:43 PM
Saudi Arabia warns of mounting tension between Palestinians and Israelis
By REUTERS
01/28/2023 03:24 PM
Hezbollah praises synagogue attack in Jerusalem -statement
By REUTERS
01/28/2023 10:10 AM
15 arrested at Neve Yaakov shooter's home - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/28/2023 08:39 AM
Biden 'outraged' and 'pained' after watching Memphis police video
By REUTERS
01/28/2023 02:43 AM
Colombia makes scant progress on protecting right to protest - report
By REUTERS
01/28/2023 01:49 AM
