Embryo-swap baby born, bio parents identity still unknown

In light of a report conducted by the Health Ministry of the IVF department in Assuta, the ministry is strongly considering shutting down the department after a hearing.  

By MEIRAV COHEN/WALLA, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 26, 2022 13:30
Illustrative image of a pregnant belly. (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Illustrative image of a pregnant belly.
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

The Israeli woman who underwent IVF and became pregnant only to find out that the fetus was not genetically related to her gave birth to a healthy baby girl on Wednesday at Assuta Medical Center in Rishon Lezion. The baby is reportedly undergoing a series of postpartum tests and the identity of her biological parents is still unknown.  

On Tuesday, the Magistrate's Court in Rishon Lezion rejected the state's request to appoint a guardian for the baby girl. "In light of the results of the genetic test for the fetus...this case will be closed soon," the decision stated. "As long as no further applications are submitted, the appointment is canceled."

The court's decision comes a day after the publication of the results of the genetic test which revealed that the couple who had claimed to be the baby's parents are not, in fact, her biological parents.

How did this all start?

AN ULTRASOUND examination for a pregnant woman at a gynecology clinic in Tel Aviv. (credit: CHEN LEOPOLD/FLASH90) AN ULTRASOUND examination for a pregnant woman at a gynecology clinic in Tel Aviv. (credit: CHEN LEOPOLD/FLASH90)

The story came to light in early September when the pregnant Israeli woman underwent genetic testing at Assuta Medical Center in Rishon Lezion, presumably to test for genetic disorders or abnormalities in the fetus, and discovered that neither she nor her husband were genetically related to the baby she was carrying. 

Since then, a number of potential biological parents have been tested but none have been a match. 

In light of a report conducted by the Health Ministry of the IVF department in Assuta, the ministry is strongly considering shutting down the department after a hearing.  



