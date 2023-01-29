The proposed judicial reforms should only come into effect in the next government, Knesset legal advisor Gur Bligh recommended at the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee session on Sunday morning.

"Experience teaches that as a rule, all judicial amendments that significantly change the relations between the governing authorities or the power relations between the opposition and the coalition do not come into effect immediately but are prospective and only begin from the Knesset after the one that passed the law," he said.

Bligh reiterated his opinion on the flaws of the proposed bill to reform the judiciary, that the changing of checks and balances only flowed in one way, and that the proposals were against the trends in the democratic world.

Committee Chairman Simcha Rothman said that Bligh "has points that we should pay attention to and those that we shouldn't."

Bligh on Friday had issued his opinion on the draft bill proposed by Rothman, which would limit the High Court of Justice's use of judicial review, cancel the use of the reasonableness clause, introduce an override clause to strike court rulings with a simple majority, and stack the judge selection committee with politicians.

Knesset legal advisor: Reform puts too much power in coalition's hands

The legal advisor warned that the draft bill lacks balancing provisions, put far too much power in the hands of the coalition, and took the most extreme versions of different proposals.

“It seems that in the proposed version, extreme points from different proposals were selected and combined into one proposal while omitting from it all the balancing mechanisms that have been proposed in the past so that in the overall picture, the bill seriously harms the court’s ability to act as a brake on the power of the legislative and executive authorities,” Bligh wrote in his opinion.

According to Bligh, each individual law alone had the capability to change the judiciary into a branch subservient to the government and its ruling coalition, and together these provisions had the ability to a greater degree.

“The proposed change in the composition of the committee for the selection of judges is sufficient in itself, and the granting of an ‘automatic majority’ in the [selection] committee to the government and the majority that supports it, in order to fundamentally change the balance of power between the authorities due to the transformation of the courts into bodies with distinct political-representational aspects, in a way that raises the fear of harming the independence of the judges and their independence,” wrote Bligh.

“Similarly, it is sufficient to legislate the Override Clause alone – certainly when it comes to a model that allows legislation to override preemptively and in most cases a regular coalition of 61 Knesset members – to ensure the supremacy of the legislative authority, and in practice the executive authority as well, on the judiciary, since it will be relatively easy to prevent judicial review of legislation.”

Planned provisions incompatible, handicap court

Another issue arising from the provisions being passed together was that some of them were incompatible or together created conditions that handicapped the court to a severe degree.

Bligh also explained that the wording of the draft bill deviated drastically from previous models developed by practice and proposed by academics. The proposed provisions are much more extreme when compared to similar laws in other countries.

“Even in a comparative view of other democracies, it seems that it is difficult to find a combination of such significant restrictions on the ability of the judiciary to review the legislative and executive authorities,” wrote Bligh.

For example, Bligh explained how other countries had various balancing mechanisms in regard to judge selection. The United States of America has executive appointments with approval by Congress. He also noted that in contrast to the proposal to remove Israeli Bar Association representatives from the selection committee, global trends in the last 20 years were to include legal professionals in the process.

While there were potential problems according to Bligh of the balance of power due to matters like politicization of the court due to selection based on political identity rather than professionalism, such provisions would also damage the functionality of the court. The ruling coalition would have more power, and would no longer need to seek agreement with other parties.

Bligh urged the law committee to address the lack of balance and inconsistencies, a call that he repeated at Sunday's session.

“There is a serious fear that the proposed arrangement will allow serious damage to the protection provided to [human] rights and [democratic] principles,” summarized Bligh in his written opinion.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.