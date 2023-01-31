Thirty-three-year-old Israeli Aviv Ben Ezra on Sunday stole a gun left by a police officer at a Haifa police station bathroom after he came to testify in an unrelated criminal case, N12 reported Tuesday.

What is interesting is that there are conflicting narratives regarding just what exactly happened.

According to the suspect's lawyer, he was motivated solely out of a desire to "test" the police so that officers would make sure to watch over their guns, and it was not at all motivated by a desire to steal a gun since he always wanted to return it.

"The whole station is covered with cameras, so how exactly did he plan to steal the gun?" attorney Tomer Neve said, according to N12.

Police, on the other hand, say the suspect stole the gun, hid it outside, got nervous, was arrested on suspicion of theft and then showed police where the gun was hidden, N12 reported.

This is a developing story.