Micheline Guide to come to Israel after Tourism Min. green light

Tourism Minister Haim Katz decided to allow and advance the entry of the Michelin Guide to Israel, the Ministry of Tourism announced.

In the first stage, Michelin sees feasibility for creating its recommended list only in Tel Aviv. Therefore Minister Katz instructed them to work directly with the Tel Aviv Municipality, which will participate in the project funding.

The prestigious Guide rewards the best restaurants in the world with up to three stars, which are seen as the highest honor in the restaurant business.