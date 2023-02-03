The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Chinese spy balloon changed course, floating over central United States-Pentagon

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 3, 2023 19:27

A Chinese spy balloon over the United States has changed course and is now floating eastward at about 60,000 feet above the central part of country, the Pentagon said on Friday, adding it would likely be over the United States for a few more days.

Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder declined to specify where precisely the balloon was positioned over the United States, saying he didn't want to get into an "hour by hour" cycle of updates. He said people could look up into the sky if they wanted.

He added the balloon posed no risk to people on the ground.

10 Israelis, inc. eight children, injured in southern Israel car crash
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/03/2023 07:38 PM
US arms aid package includes HAWK air defense units, new rockets
By REUTERS
02/03/2023 07:16 PM
Second air alert sounds in Kyiv on day of EU-Ukraine summit
By REUTERS
02/03/2023 04:55 PM
EU sanctions should aim to stop Russia rebuilding military capability
By REUTERS
02/03/2023 04:27 PM
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes northern Qinghai, China region - EMSC
By REUTERS
02/03/2023 02:25 PM
Air raid sirens sound across Ukraine as EU summit begins
By REUTERS
02/03/2023 10:56 AM
Operation Break the Wave: Eight arrested overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/03/2023 10:14 AM
Children hit and dragged by train in Germany, one killed, Bild says
By REUTERS
02/03/2023 01:09 AM
CIA chief says next six months will be 'critical' for Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/03/2023 12:30 AM
Biden says he is committed to creating national program of paid leave
By REUTERS
02/02/2023 10:25 PM
Smotrich orders continued cancellation of import tariffs on products
By MAARIV ONLINE
02/02/2023 07:52 PM
FBI to search former US Vice President's home for more documents
By REUTERS
02/02/2023 07:08 PM
Kremlin warns of greater response as West delivers arms
By REUTERS
02/02/2023 05:51 PM
Top Biden economic aide to step down this month
By REUTERS
02/02/2023 05:19 PM
EU agrees to provide Ukraine with further military support
By REUTERS
02/02/2023 03:34 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by