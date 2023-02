Professor Shevah Weiss passed away at the age of 87 on Saturday morning.

Weiss was a professor of political science, served as a member of the Knesset and Speaker of the 13th Knesset, as Israel's ambassador to Poland and later as chairman of the Yad Vashem Council.

Weiss was a member of the Knesset on behalf of the Labor Party for 18 years, from 1988 to 1999.