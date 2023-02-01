Knesset Speaker Ohana: 'There should be no changes made to Law of Return'

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana said in a closed meeting that he is against making any changes in the Law of Return and that he is one of a few members of the coalition who think this way, according to a recording obtained by The Jerusalem Post.

"I don't think it should be changed, I've said it before," Ohana told a group of the senior leadership of the World Zionist Organization (WZO) from Israel and the Diaspora on Tuesday, during a visit to the Knesset. "I am one of the members of the coalition that think there should not be changes [made to the Law of Return]. We will vote for [this issue] and will accept the decision by a majority."

Ohana said that "we have different views and perspectives [from each other], even in the coalition." He added that "we need to be worthy of the title 'the Homeland of the Jewish People," he said, and stressed, "the whole Jewish people."

The WZO said that it would not react to closed discussions it initiates with any leaders from Israel or the Diaspora.

But Ohana is not alone. Another minister told the Post that "the vote on an amendment of the Law of Return and the Grandchild Clause isn't on any of the minister's agenda," and that "it seems as if the issue will dissolve."

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli. (credit: SHAHAR AZRAN)

What does the Diaspora minister think on the matter?

Also, Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli said during an interview with Israeli journalist Miri Michaeli a week ago that the Israeli government "isn't going to cancel the Grandchild Clause [in the Law of Return]," but rather there will be a committee that will discuss this complex issue.

Chikli spoke at the Israeli American Council (IAC) annual conference in Austin, Texas. During an interview with an ultra-Orthodox radio station on Wednesday, Chikli said that he is in favor of establishing a committee headed by Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer in which he would also be a member as a representative of Diaspora Jewry. He stressed that this issue pains many Jews in the Diaspora and needs to be discussed in a civilized manner.

Asked if he thinks that there should be Reform and Conservative Jews who will speak at this committee Chikli responded that there are 3 million Reform and Conservative Jews outside of Israel and they need to be represented.