President Herzog gives speech partially written by ChatGPT

Herzog emphasized Israel's achievements in cyber and hi-tech industries at the Cybertech conference in Tel Aviv.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: FEBRUARY 1, 2023 09:51

Updated: FEBRUARY 1, 2023 09:52
Israeli President Isaac Herzog holds a news conference at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium January 26, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)
Israeli President Isaac Herzog holds a news conference at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium January 26, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)

President Isaac Herzog openly gave a speech that was partially written by ChatGPT to the Cybertech conference in Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

Herzog said that both his opening and closing to the speech were written by ChatGPT, saying “the bots spun into action,” as a way of showing what he called the amazing achievements of the cyber and hi-tech industries.

At the technological forefront

He said, “I am truly proud to be president of a country that is host of the innovative hi-tech industry. Israel is consistently at the forefront of technological advancement, Its achievements in cybersecurity, AI [artificial intelligence], and big data,” are tremendous.

“From developing cybersecurity technology to successful startups,” Israel is having “a significant impact on the global stage,” said Herzog.

Further, he said, “not only are machines taking on tasks which once only humans could perform, they are performing tasks which humans could never dream could be done - pushing the boundaries of the imagination and of what is possible.”

Artificial intelligence chatbots like ChatGPT are changing the world (Illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY) Artificial intelligence chatbots like ChatGPT are changing the world (Illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY)

Next, he said, “we must never forget the human spirit - no computer…can ever replace human DNA. Hardware and software cannot replace human will.”

He said that the “ultimate challenge is to set our eyes on the horizon, but on our fellow humans as well.”



Tags isaac herzog technology Artificial intelligence innovation ChatGPT
