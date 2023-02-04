Hundreds gather across Israel to renew anti-gov't protests

Israelis gathered in their hundreds across Tel Aviv to renew demonstrations against Justice Minister Yariv Levin's planned judicial protests.

The protests, ongoing every Saturday night since January 7, have attracted around 70,000-100,000 Israelis every weekend, as per police estimations.

Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid spoke at a protest in Haifa, saying that Israelis who demonstrated on Saturday "do not want to live in a state in which the working class is less important than the non-working class, or where people who abide by the law are less important than those who do not.

"These people are trying to save their country and we are here to protest along with them because we will not let [the judicial reform] happen. We will fight in the streets, in the Knesset and in the courts."

Protests outside of Tel Aviv

Thousands of Israelis are also protesting outside if Tel Aviv in approximately 40 locations across the country.

Israelis are also protesting in Paris in front of the hotel where Benjamin Netanyahu is staying.

This is a developing story.