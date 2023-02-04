The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Hundreds gather across Israel to renew anti-gov't protests

The protests, ongoing every Saturday night since January 7, have attracted around 70,000-100,000 Israelis every weekend, as per police estimations.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 4, 2023 18:59

Updated: FEBRUARY 4, 2023 19:55
Israelis protest against the proposed changes to the legal system, in Tel Aviv, on February 4, 2023 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Israelis protest against the proposed changes to the legal system, in Tel Aviv, on February 4, 2023
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Israelis gathered in their hundreds across Tel Aviv to renew demonstrations against Justice Minister Yariv Levin's planned judicial protests. 

The protests, ongoing every Saturday night since January 7, have attracted around 70,000-100,000 Israelis every weekend, as per police estimations.

Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid spoke at a protest in Haifa, saying that Israelis who demonstrated on Saturday "do not want to live in a state in which the working class is less important than the non-working class, or where people who abide by the law are less important than those who do not.

"These people are trying to save their country and we are here to protest along with them because we will not let [the judicial reform] happen. We will fight in the streets, in the Knesset and in the courts."

Protests outside of Tel Aviv

Thousands of Israelis are also protesting outside if Tel Aviv in approximately 40 locations across the country.

Israelis are also protesting in Paris in front of the hotel where Benjamin Netanyahu is staying.

This is a developing story.



Tags Israel Haifa Tel Aviv Yair Lapid protests Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
3

Alien expert: They don't come in peace

UFO (illustrative).
4

Ukraine sinks five Russian boats carrying recon and sabotage teams

Russian warships leave a port during naval drills, which are staged by the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy, part of the military exercises Zapad-2021 opened by Russia and Belarus, in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia September 9, 2021
5

Parents leave baby behind at Israeli airport check-in

Illustrative image of a crying baby in a stroller.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by