Israel's Iron Dome shoots down hostile aircraft over Gaza Strip

IDF air defense fighters intercepted an aircraft that was airborne over the Gaza Strip, according to an IDF spokesperson.

This was following an explosion that was heard in Sderot.

Airplane noises were also heard in the area around the same time. However, no red alert was issued. Residents in the Gaza Strip also report hearing an explosion.

However, no shots were fired from the Gaza strip, hence why there was no red alert, according to the IDF.

The Iron Dome system did detect a hostile aircraft, a suspected drone according to Israeli media, and intercepted it over the territory of the Gaza Strip. It intercepted it even before it entered Israeli territory from Gaza, according to reports.

