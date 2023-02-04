The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Israel's Iron Dome shoots down hostile aircraft over Gaza Strip

The Iron Dome system detected a hostile aircraft and intercepted it over the territory of the Gaza Strip.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 4, 2023 21:33

Updated: FEBRUARY 4, 2023 21:59
ROCKETS ARE launched from the northern Gaza Strip toward Israel, as seen from Sderot in August (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

IDF air defense fighters intercepted an aircraft that was airborne over the Gaza Strip, according to an IDF spokesperson.

This was following an explosion that was heard in Sderot.

Airplane noises were also heard in the area around the same time. However, no red alert was issued. Residents in the Gaza Strip also report hearing an explosion.

However, no shots were fired from the Gaza strip, hence why there was no red alert, according to the IDF.

The Iron Dome system did detect a hostile aircraft, a suspected drone according to Israeli media, and intercepted it over the territory of the Gaza Strip. It intercepted it even before it entered Israeli territory from Gaza, according to reports.

Damage to a house in the Israeli city of Sderot which was hit by rockets fired by Hamas militants in Gaza, into Israel. May 15, 2021. (credit: AVI ROCCAH/FLASH90)Damage to a house in the Israeli city of Sderot which was hit by rockets fired by Hamas militants in Gaza, into Israel. May 15, 2021. (credit: AVI ROCCAH/FLASH90)

This is a developing story.



Tags Gaza Sderot Iron Dome drone Explosion
