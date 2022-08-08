President Herzog visits Sderot following end of Operation Breaking Dawn

President Isaac Herzog visited Sderot on Monday and met with the mayors and council heads of the towns surrounding Sderot.

"I have come here in the name of all the people of Israel to say thank you to you and all the residents of the Gaza envelope and the city of Sderot," he said. "Without this area, there is no Israel. You are the entryway to Israel, and you are the wall that protects the country."

