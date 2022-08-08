The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

President Herzog visits Sderot following end of Operation Breaking Dawn

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 8, 2022 11:32

President Isaac Herzog visited Sderot on Monday and met with the mayors and council heads of the towns surrounding Sderot.

"I have come here in the name of all the people of Israel to say thank you to you and all the residents of the Gaza envelope and the city of Sderot," he said. "Without this area, there is no Israel. You are the entryway to Israel, and you are the wall that protects the country."

Labor primary elections to take place on Tuesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/08/2022 09:20 AM
Chinese military to continue drills around Taiwan on Monday
By REUTERS
08/08/2022 07:46 AM
Biden welcomes ceasefire, calls for investigation of civilian casualties
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/08/2022 04:04 AM
IDF demolishes homes of Elad terrorists near Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/08/2022 12:16 AM
WW2 bomb found in Italian river by a fisherman
By REUTERS
08/07/2022 07:58 PM
Iran says success of nuclear talks depends on Washington's flexibility
By REUTERS
08/07/2022 06:04 PM
Taiwan detected 66 Chinese air force planes and 14 warships
By REUTERS
08/07/2022 04:51 PM
Israel negotiating Egypt-mediated end to Gaza operation
By LAHAV HARKOV
08/07/2022 01:36 PM
Russia's Chubais discharged from Italian hospital after treatment-report
By REUTERS
08/07/2022 12:29 PM
22 year old man arrested on suspicion of raping younger sister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2022 11:09 AM
1st Ukraine ship under grain deal won't dock in Lebanon on time -embassy
By REUTERS
08/07/2022 09:27 AM
Taiwan Premier: China used military actions to disrupt peace
By REUTERS
08/07/2022 06:36 AM
Stone throwing in Ariel: Man lightly injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2022 02:09 AM
IDF arrests senior member of the Islamic Jihad near Jenin - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2022 01:34 AM
US President Joe Biden tests negative for COVID-19
By REUTERS
08/06/2022 07:40 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by