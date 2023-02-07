Protests planned for Saturday night in Tel Aviv will be moved to the area outside the Knesset on Monday, the Movement for Quality Government announced on Tuesday.

"We are calling on every citizen who is anxious about the fate and existence of the State of Israel to drop everything and come on Monday in order to stop the destruction and demolition of democracy with our bodies," said the chairman of the movement, Dr. Eliad Shraga.

"As we warned, Netanyahu and his partners are starting to actually dismantle the Zionist vision. We will stand in front of the Knesset and show them that the Jewish people, who have dreamed of independence and freedom for 2000 years, will not be silent when a bunch of corrupt people and criminals rob them of their freedom once again."