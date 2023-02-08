IDF to raze east Jerusalem home of Neveh Ya'acov terrorist

The IDF intends to demolish the east Jerusalem home of the Palestinian terrorist who carried out the deadly terror attack in Jerusalem's Neveh Ya'acov in January and killed seven Israelis, the IDF's Spokesperson's Unit announced.

The Israeli military's Home Front Command chief on Wednesday signed an order to keep the Palestinian terrorist's home sealed shut until the razing occurs.

The terrorist, identified as Kheiry Alkam from A-Tur in east Jerusalem, was killed after shooting at police officers in the aftermath of the deadly attack.

The terrorist's family has been notified.