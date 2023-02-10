The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Iran arrests those behind attack on military site, blames Israeli "mercenaries"

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 10, 2023 16:54

Iran's security forces have arrested the "main perpetrators" of a drone attack this month on a military site in the central city of Isfahan, in which Israeli "mercenaries" were involved, state media reported on Friday. 

"The main perpetrators of the unsuccessful attempt to sabotage a Defence Ministry industrial centre in Isfahan on February 1, have been identified and arrested," the state news agency IRNA said. "So far, the involvement of mercenaries of the ...Zionist regime (Israel) in that act has been proven."

Ben-Gvir to police: Prepare for ‘Defensive Shield 2’ in East Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2023 04:58 PM
Syrian govt approves humanitarian aid delivery across frontlines
By REUTERS
02/10/2023 04:57 PM
Spain detects atypical BSE in cow, WOAH says
By REUTERS
02/10/2023 04:02 PM
Israel to send Turkey 60 tons of humanitarian aid, medicine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2023 03:58 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky took part in meeting on Olympics, Lithuania says
By REUTERS
02/10/2023 03:26 PM
Top Chinese official meets Taiwan's senior opposition leader
By REUTERS
02/10/2023 01:13 PM
High Court orders Netanyahu, A-G to respond to calls for impeachment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2023 11:58 AM
Ukraine says two Russian missiles crossed into Romania and Moldova
By REUTERS
02/10/2023 11:46 AM
Russian court sentences former governor to 22 years in prison - TASS
By REUTERS
02/10/2023 11:38 AM
Syria's Assad visits Aleppo hospital in first trip to quake-hit area
By REUTERS
02/10/2023 11:16 AM
Explosions heard in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, surrounding region
By REUTERS
02/10/2023 10:22 AM
Security prisoner found dead in Israeli prison cell
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2023 08:43 AM
Earthquake death toll in Turkey rises to 18,342 - AFAD
By REUTERS
02/10/2023 08:40 AM
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia reports multiple missile strikes
By REUTERS
02/10/2023 06:35 AM
Trump's former national security adviser subpoenaed in probes
By REUTERS
02/10/2023 02:09 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by