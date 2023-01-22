The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Netanyahu: United front between US and Israel on Iran

Netanyahu spoke shortly after the visit of US National Security Advisor Sullivan to Jerusalem.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JANUARY 22, 2023 13:11
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu holds last Sunday’s cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, as Justice Minister Yariv Levin looks on. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu holds last Sunday’s cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, as Justice Minister Yariv Levin looks on.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The United States and Israel are working toward a united front when it comes to combating the dangers from Iran, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the start of his weekly government meeting.

He spoke shortly after US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan visited Jerusalem and Ramallah on Thursday and in advance of the pending trip of US Secretary Antony Blinken to the region.

A common challenge

“The focus of the talks between us were the regional security challenges, and of course Iran, which was chief among them,” Netanyahu said. 

The discussions looked at ways both countries can cooperate in the “face of this common challenge.”

“At the end of the meetings, I get the impression that there is a real mutual desire to reach an understanding on this issue, which is of crucial importance to the security of the country. 

The cabinet meeting in the Knesset on January 22, 2023. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO) The cabinet meeting in the Knesset on January 22, 2023. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

“Discussions on the subject will take place in the coming weeks between Jerusalem and Washington,” Netanyahu said.

Iran had in the past been a source of tension between Jerusalem and Washington in light of US support for the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which is now dormant, thereby allowing for a new joint understanding.

Iranian execution of street protestors has also helped galvanize global opinion against the Islamic regime, particularly around the issue of sanctions which Israeli has always argued is an effective tool.

Sanctions against IRGC

European Union foreign ministers are expected to agree on further sanctions targeting members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps at their meeting in Brussels on Monday, a spokesperson for the German Foreign Office said on Friday.

Some EU member states want to go further and classify the Guards as a whole as a terrorist organization.

Asked at a regular government news conference in Berlin whether sanctions could hamper diplomatic efforts to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons, the spokesperson said: "The focus of our policy currently is increasing pressure on the Iranian regime.”

Iran's troubled currency fell to a record low against the U.S. dollar on Saturday.

The dollar was selling for as much as 447,000 rials on Iran's unofficial market on Saturday, compared with 430,500 the previous day, according to the foreign exchange site Bonbast.com.

The rial has lost 29% of its value since nationwide protests following the death in police custody of a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, on September 16.

The unrest has posed one of the biggest challenges to the theocratic rule in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The economic Ecoiran website blamed the continued fall of the rial on an apparent "global consensus" against Iran.

"Increasing political pressures, such as placing the Revolutionary Guards on a list of terrorist organizations, and imposing restrictions on Iran-linked ships and oil tankers... are factors pointing to a global consensus against Iran, (which may affect) the dollar's rate in Tehran," Ecoiran said.

The European Parliament called on Wednesday for the EU to list Iran's Guards as a terrorist group, blaming the powerful force for the repression of protesters and the supply of drones to Russia. The assembly cannot compel the EU to add the force to its list, but the text was a clear political message to Tehran.

Reuters contributed to this report.



